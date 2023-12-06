Unilever partners with Accenture for next-generation AI

With this collaboration, Accenture will use its global AI lab to explore generative AI measures for Unilever.
Accenture is teaming up with Unilever, a consumer goods multinational to leverage its AI research and implementation of technologies that will enhance productivity, drive efficiencies and accelerate disruptive and AI-powered innovations for the company.
The project will start at Unilever’s newly established Horizon3 Labs, the global AI hub located in Toronto. The city is known for its wealth of AI talent and is also host to one of Accenture’s six Gen AI studios in North America.
Both companies will work together to discover fresh avenues to expand the reach of generative AI. For instance, leveraging assets like Accenture's AI Navigator or its exclusive "switchboard," enables users to choose from a variety of models to tackle specific business contexts.
Speaking on the partnership, Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “This collaboration builds on our relationship of more than three decades with Unilever, which continues to raise the bar as a digital powerhouse and industry leader. The combination of Horizon3 Labs’ disruptive innovation with Accenture’s deep expertise and strong ecosystem partnerships will help Unilever scale AI and generative AI more rapidly and responsibly across its business and discover new pathways to value.”
Steve McCrystal, chief enterprise and technology officer, Unilever, added, "We are excited about building on our long-standing partnership with Accenture to step up our innovation agenda and drive value for our consumers, retailers, and distributors. Horizon3 Labs is a unique platform for collaboration and co-creation, and we look forward to working with Accenture and other partners to take our investment in AI to a new level.”
As part of the collaboration, Accenture plans to link Unilever with its specialists in data and AI, facilitating the utilisation of its network of partnerships, ventures and strategic investments.
Accenture has previously announced a $3 billion investment in data and AI technologies.