U.S. Government looks at splitting up Google after monopoly ruling

DoJ may mandate divestment of Android and Chrome in wake of antitrust ruling.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly contemplating the breakup of Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) after a federal court ruled that the tech company holds an illegal monopoly in the search market. However, analysts believe that such an outcome is unlikely, as reported by The New York Times.
Justice Department officials are evaluating potential remedies to propose to a federal judge regarding the search giant, according to three sources familiar with the discussions involving the agency and state attorneys general who assisted in the case. They are exploring several options, including the possibility of divesting certain segments of Google, such as its Chrome browser or Android operating system.
Other options being considered include requiring Google to share its data with competitors or mandating the company to terminate agreements that establish its search engine as the default on devices like the iPhone, according to sources who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions.
The government is also consulting with other companies and experts to explore proposals aimed at curbing Google's influence.
These discussions are still in the preliminary phase. Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who is overseeing the case, has instructed the Justice Department and Google to devise a process for determining a solution by September 4. A hearing has been scheduled for September 6 to address the next steps.