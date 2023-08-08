What’s the standard of a good podcast?

"There's a ton of growth opportunities in podcasts, as a lot of headroom is available. Since it's relatively new, it is a little early to judge the growth of the medium at the moment. However, the listenership of podcasts in India currently stands anywhere between 70 to 80 million which is a sizable audience. While distribution challenges have largely been addressed, the key to sustained growth lies in catering to diverse content preferences, including the untapped potential of regional language podcasts," he says.