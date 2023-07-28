WhatsApp rolls out video messages

Users can now record and share short, personal videos directly in the WhatsApp Chat.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta has announced the launch of video messages on WhatsApp. Users can now record and share short, personal videos directly in the WhatsApp Chat.
"Voice messages on WhatsApp changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. We’re excited to build on this feature with new instant video messages. Now you can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat," he says.
Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video, says the company.
Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure, they add. Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.