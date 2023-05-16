Why are Indian digital news publishers wary of Google's new A.I. search?

Hemant Jain, president & business head-digital, Lokmat Media, doesn't see much of a short term impact on traffic for regional news publishers of India. He believes that the biggest barrier for the adoption of generative AI for big tech companies is its compatibility with local languages. Google has announced that it will be launching Bard in 30 more languages, without specifying any. "If you look at the overall scheme of content consumption in India, English users are around 200 million and the rest 500 million internet users consume content in their local dialect. We can wait and watch how this tech is adopted in regions where content is preferably consumed in local dialects," he comments.