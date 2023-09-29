Will the Humans of Bombay controversy impact its brand partnerships and user trust?

As storytellers, it has the best ammunition to deal with and come up with answers to trolls. But trolls by definition are unreasonable. I would suggest that it keeps doing good PR and raise the conversation to talk about the big picture on copyright laws and IP rights in India and herald the movement to protect small businesses. While continuing to bring out authentic stories, it need to make a change in their reporting structure to highlight and label paid/brand collaborations clearly as a lot of media houses do. Thus, it needs to draw a balance between paid and editorial stories.