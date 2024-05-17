X, formerly known as Twitter, officially adopts X.com for all its core systems

Elon Musk's rebranding of the company has been made more difficult by the domain transition. Despite X transitioning many elements to the new branding, such as its official account, mobile apps, and subscriptions, the platform's URLs have not changed from twitter.com since Musk initiated the switch. The alteration of URLs began in August last year, when Verge staff could copy x.com links from within X's iOS app. Last month, Brian Krebs mentioned that the transition has actually benefitted phishing attacks.