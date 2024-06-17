YouTube is testing alternative methods to combat ad blockers: TechCrunch

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Last year, it introduced a pop-up notification that prevented visitors from viewing videos unless they turned off their ad blockers.
YouTube is still trying to find ways to avoid ad blockers. Earlier this week, SponsorBlock, an ad blocker, reported that the video service owned by Google is experimenting with server-side ad injection with a small group of users, as reported by TechCrunch.
In essence, this implies that the ad is inserted into the video prior to reaching your device (as opposed to client-side ad injection, where ads reach your device independently), making it more challenging for software to identify and prevent the ad.
SponsorBlock stated that it is no longer functional as ad times have caused all timestamps to be offset. A Google representative appeared to validate the experiment by stating that the platform is enhancing its efficiency and dependability in delivering organic and ad video content, which could lead to less than ideal viewing experiences for users with ad blockers.
Google restated its stance that ad blockers are in violation of YouTube's Terms of Service and advised viewers seeking an ad-free experience to subscribe to YouTube Premium. This is simply the most recent development in a continuing conflict, as YouTube is always innovating to bypass ad blockers while the ad blockers are in turn attempting to adjust.
The company introduced a pop-up notification last year that essentially blocked visitors from viewing YouTube videos unless they turned off their ad blockers. During a conversation with ad blocker companies last autumn, Krzysztof Modras, Ghostery's director of product and engineering, mentioned that YouTube is regularly trying to find ways to overcome ad blocking and is adjusting its strategies more often than ever.
AdGuard recently stated that although YouTube's server-side approach is new on the web, it has already been utilised in mobile apps. AdGuard remains hopeful for solutions, but recognises the need for collaboration.