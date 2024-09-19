YouTube unveils new AI-powered tools for creators: Veo, auto-dubbing, communities, and more

Key announcements from the event:

'Hype' feature

YouTube is introducing the 'Hype' feature, which allows viewers to support small-to-medium-size creators by helping them land on a weekly leaderboard. By clicking the ‘hype’ button after liking a video, users can help their favourite creators gain recognition and attract new audiences.

Veo comes to dream screen

YouTube's Dream Screen, introduced last year, allows users to generate backgrounds for YouTube Shorts. With the integration of Google DeepMind’s latest video generation model, Veo, creators will now have access to more realistic backgrounds and standalone video clips, enhancing their creative options.

Upgraded inspiration tab

The Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio has been enhanced to curate suggestions that can be transformed into full-scale projects. Creators can refine ideas, titles, thumbnails, and outlines to better align with their personal style, offering a seamless path from concept to creation.

Introduction of communities

YouTube is introducing 'Communities', a new feature on creators' channel pages. This space will allow both creators and subscribers to post art, pictures, and ideas, facilitating deeper engagement and stronger relationships around shared interests and video content.

Community hub

The Community Hub within the YouTube Studio app has been revamped, enabling creators to understand better and engage with their audiences. The Hub now includes AI-enhanced comment reply suggestions, helping creators remain responsive as their follower base expands.

Auto dubbing expansion

YouTube is expanding its auto dubbing capabilities to hundreds of thousands of creators, enabling them to automatically add dubbed audio tracks to their videos. This feature will make content more accessible to a global audience, regardless of language.

YouTube shopping expansion

YouTube Shopping, which boasts over 250,000 creators, will expand its affiliate programme beyond the U.S. and South Korea to Indonesia, with Thailand and Vietnam to follow in the coming weeks.

Jewels-powered gifts for vertical live

The new 'Gifts' feature, powered by Jewels, will be available for vertical live videos. This will enable viewers to react, express excitement, and actively participate in real-time, offering creators an additional revenue stream.