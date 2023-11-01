YouTube's 'Watch page for News' sparks optimism and scepticism

Commenting on the categorisation of credible news sources, Abhinandan Sekhri, co-founder and CEO, Newslaundry, says, “I disagree on the characterisation of the news sources platformed on this page as 'credible'. I have seen the page and many of them have in the past aired news that has been inaccurate, to put it mildly, and many of them indulge in hateful rhetoric. So I see this development only as easier accessibility to the news consumer. I don’t think it does anything to deal with accuracy, quality and credibility of news.”