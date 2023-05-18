Publicis clears the air about imposters offering jobs on WhatsApp

Jai Lala took to LinkedIn to inform the people about the WhatsApp scammers, and asked people to not deal with such individuals.
People associated with the advertising world have reported that they’ve received messages from WhatsApp business accounts that identify as part of the Publicis Groupe India. Many users have received job offers from the imposters, who upon following up, ask for money.
This has prompted many agency heads from Publicis Groupe to clear the air about the fraudulent activities. Some of these posts came from the likes of Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith; Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom; Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, Publicis Media Services, India; Heads Content Practice at Publicis Groupé, among others.
There has been a significant rise in fraudulent messaging on WhatsApp, and to deal with this growing menace, the company had earlier asked the users to block and report scammers. However, the government has asked the messaging app to ban the accounts that are engaging in fraudulent activities.
Following the instructions, more than 36 lakh accounts have been banned by WhatsApp. This was revealed by union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the launch of the Department of Telecom’s Sanchar Saathi website.