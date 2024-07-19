Tauba Tauba, what happened to movie marketing in the age of Reels

Influencers such as Kusha Kapila, Srishti Dixit, Yuvraj Dua, and Ayesha Khan, among many others, recreated and grooved to the song. Additionally, Tanmay Bhat did an episode with Kaushal on his YouTube channel where they reacted to his memes.

International workout instructor Maddie with 21 lakh followers has also created a reel featuring the song.