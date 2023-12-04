BGMI's latest update stars Bollywood's Ranveer Singh as a playable avatar

Krafton India’s 2.9 update to BGMI sees the game’s brand ambassador make his presence in the gameplay.
Krafton India has unveiled a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which features bollywood actor and their brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The 2.9 Update will allow BGMI players to get into the virtual world as Singh.
The update includes various features inspired by Ranveer Singh's persona. The update introduces a RS discovery event, a Ranveer Singh crate, and a Play and Win event, offering players the chance to win rewards which are designed in the essence of the star. This includes two playable 3D Ranveer Singh avatars - RS Dark Stealth and RS Swaggy Baba.
The collaboration also brings emotes inspired by the actor's dance moves and his voice pack, among other updates. Players can open the RS crate by spending in-game currency (UC) to draw rewards.
The RRS Discovery event, based on a point system earned through Classic mode matches, spans 50 stages, offering rewards such as ornaments, space gifts, and parachutes. The event is live from December 1 to January 25.
The Play and Win event allows players to complete tasks and collect RS tokens, exchangeable for permanent rewards in the "Play pure with Ranveer Singh" Exchange Centre. Rewards include the Lion Champion Set, Lion Champion Headgear, Thorned Rose - Crowbar, Neon Kiss Ornament, Classic Crate Coupon, and Supply Crate Coupon.
Speaking about the update, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Bollywood sensation superstar Ranveer Singh into the BGMI BATTLEGROUNDS and provide players with a truly immersive experience like never before. The introduction of Ranveer Singh’s essence in the game with this extensive collaboration, represents our commitment to localizing content for the Indian audience and creating moments that resonate culturally with our diverse player base. We look forward to the excitement and energy superstar Ranveer Singh brings to BGMI, promising our players an unforgettable journey.”
The 2.9 Update also introduces Snowy Village, Frost Festival, and Festive Map Decorations. Snowy Village features high-speed Snow Rails, rideable reindeers, Snowball Blasters, and a two-story Ice Sculpture Plaza. The Frost Festival, taking place from December 1, 2023, to January 24, 2024, offers unique engagements, treats, snowboards, and festive map decorations.
Additionally, the update brings the next Royale Pass Ace, themed sets, and a collaboration with Pagani, introducing two exclusive car models with color schemes.
The 2.9 Update is live, promising players an unparalleled gaming experience with Ranveer Singh and the holiday-themed content. Detailed information about the update can be found in the official patch notes.