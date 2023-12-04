eSports can become the second largest sport in India in 3-5 years: Loco's Ashwin Suresh

For Loco, the growth in the user base was fuelled not only by BGMI's return but the development of newer categories as well. "The latter half of the year proved to be exceptional for Loco, especially with the resurgence of eSports following BGMI's reinstatement. In the initial phase, with BGMI less prominent, Loco witnessed the rise of new categories, notably GTA V, fostering a vibrant community and encouraging role-playing formats. This development contributed significantly to the platform's growth, particularly in the southern market. As the year progressed, diverse categories gained prominence, with creators outside the gaming realm exploring various activities on the platform. However, the highlight was the robust comeback of eSports post-June, featuring non-stop thrilling tournaments in collaboration with key stakeholders and organisers."