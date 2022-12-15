How LaLiga is planning to score with Indian football fans

Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LaLiga India, explains how partnering with e-sports company Galaxy Racer and EA sponsorship can help them enhance their following in the country from social media.
Spain's premier football league, La Liga, has been one of the major attractions in sports. The league is live telecast in about 180 countries and the league's president Javier Tebas estimates that La Liga has about 2.5 billion for the 2021-22 season. In India, the league established a separate office in the country to cultivate a strong following for it back in 2016.
In an interaction with afaqs!, Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LaLiga India, explains that after a two-year pandemic caused glitch in expansion, the league is back on track. "It is been a year of consolidation for us on many issues that we faced during the past two years. That along with building deep-seated relationships with our partners in the country is our key focus moving forward," he asserts.
La Liga entered into a strategic partnership with Viacom18 in July 2021. The company currently owns the broadcasting rights for the league in India. Under this contract, the league provides the broadcaster with 38 weeks of live Tv, with about 380 matches in total, Cachaza said.
"They are shaping their own sports broadcasting structure. When we signed with Viacom18 we understood we were signing with the future leader in sports broadcasting in India. We were the first major sports asset that they signed. They are shaping their network and we are shaping our relationship with them at the same and we are convinced that we are in the right place," he adds.
Most recently, La Liga has partnered with the e-sports organisation Galaxy Racer. "It's a relationship that goes way beyond e-sports or gaming. Our digital strategy in India, as well as MENA, but the heart of the agreement is the management of broadcast rights, which is our primary source of revenue, and their management is well aware of the two regions," he adds.
With Galaxy Racer, the league already has several projects, including a documentary series, competitions, merchandise, live events, and activations, already in the pipeline. "Sports are consumed today in a radically different way to how they were consumed some time ago. Fans demand account constant input of connection to the game. The interaction with the sport doesn't stop when the whistle blows. Fans want all sorts of podcasts, and opinions, among other forms of content. Here, partnership with Galaxy Racer would be imperative," Cachaza adds.
Apart from the relationship with Galaxy Racer, Cacheza also announced that the league is now entering into a new relationship with game-developing company Electronic Arts. "From 2023, LaLiga would no longer named LaLiga Santander. Our naming rights will be with EA, and they will also be our main naming sponsors," he said.
The goal would be to reach different fans in different ways since many people who tune into football are avid gamers and develop an interest in the sport because of the video games themselves. "We have some evidence in India that a lot of young kids get to follow football because they played the FIFA game," Cachaza explains.
LaLiga wants to have a stronger interaction with the Indian audience digitally because that's where they think they hold the edge over their competitors. The league has established offices in India which have their ear to the ground and can help shape up campaigns to better reach the community. Cachaza said that they have a local agency for creating content and help them understand the digital market better.
However, since India isn't exactly known for having influential football personalities, the league has had to look at other unconventional ways of marketing in the country. All of their digital marketing initiatives come from a common theme: to grab eyeballs of potential fans from places where they'd not expect them to have a presence.
La Liga's brand ambassador in India is the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma. Cachaza comments that Sharma brings a huge sporting fan base to the table. Many of his fans can potentially develop a liking to their sport as well. Sharma is a huge fan of Spanish football, Cachaza says, and the league is planning to put forth more content with him.
"We are also constantly with influencers of different levels. From micro-influencers to Bollywood, we have established multiple such relationships till now. Interaction with these influencers is an important way of marketing to the Indian market. For example, Ranbir Kapoor is a huge FC Barcelona fan. Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announcing their daughter's name on the back of FC Barca jersey brings the Indian audience a step closer to the club and hence, Spanish football," he explains.
LaLiga also banks on its bank of legendary football players to give the Indian fans a better engagement with the league. Since 2021, they have restarted bringing in these players in India to interact with the audience. "We have more legends than any other international league.
After the pandemic we brought Luis Garcia to Delhi, Patrick Kluivert to Mumbai, there are a lot of names that have come out to India to interact with the fans. With these visits, we take a 360-degree approach. They are accessible to media, broadcasters have the opportunity to do something with them, fans have a meet and greet with them as well as we plan social media campaigns with them," Cacheza shares.