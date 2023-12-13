Loco secures live broadcasting rights for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2023 Finale

Speaking on the announcement Firasat Durrani, co-founder and vice president business operations, Loco said, “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has continued to be a favorite among audiences for live game-streaming in India. Our partnership with KRAFTON transcends mere broadcasting; it's about revolutionising how esports is experienced. By giving Loco VIP members the exclusive opportunity to view the BMPS 2023 Finals 5 minutes before anyone else in the world, we are taking a pioneering step in delivering unique and valuable experiences to our users. We are confident that the BMPS 2023 will be a tremendous success and look forward to working with KRAFTON to create history in esports.”