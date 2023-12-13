Loco secures live broadcasting rights for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2023 Finale

The exclusive early access for BMPS is part of Loco's commitment to enhancing viewer experience and is available to all members of the Loco VIP Program.
Loco, the esports and live streaming platform, in a collaboration with KRAFTON has announced the exclusive early live broadcast of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2023 Finals. This initiative allows Loco VIP members to watch the live action 5 minutes before it is streamed globally, setting a new standard in esports viewership.
The BMPS 2023 Finals will feature the top 16 teams out of the initial 96 competing from December 15-17.In order to ensure a great viewing experience for fans across the country, the tournament will be live-streamed in English and Hindi on Loco.
The exclusive early access for BMPS is part of Loco's commitment to enhancing viewer experience and is available to all members of the Loco VIP Program. The VIP programme crossed 100K paying users within 60 days of its launch in mid September 2023 and currently the number is approximately 3 percent of the platform’s monthly active users (MAU), highlighting the program's appeal and value to the Indian gaming community.
Speaking on the announcement Firasat Durrani, co-founder and vice president business operations, Loco said, “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has continued to be a favorite among audiences for live game-streaming in India. Our partnership with KRAFTON transcends mere broadcasting; it's about revolutionising how esports is experienced. By giving Loco VIP members the exclusive opportunity to view the BMPS 2023 Finals 5 minutes before anyone else in the world, we are taking a pioneering step in delivering unique and valuable experiences to our users. We are confident that the BMPS 2023 will be a tremendous success and look forward to working with KRAFTON to create history in esports.”
Karan Pathak, head of esports, KRAFTON India said, “We are excited to join forces with Loco, India’s leading esports and live streaming platform, to deliver an unforgettable esports viewing experience for BMPS 2023. Loco’s exclusive early access for BMPS 2023 Finals is a game-changer for the Indian gaming community, marking a revolution in the way esports is consumed. This is a giant leap forward in our continued effort of elevating esports and transforming the gaming landscape in the country. We’re excited to see esports constantly scaling new heights, and together with Loco, we are committed to making BMPS 2023 a grand success and memorable event for all BGMI enthusiasts.”
In addition to the live broadcast, Loco has expanded its platform accessibility with the launch of the Loco Android TV app, allowing fans to enjoy the excitement on larger screens.