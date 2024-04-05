MICA adds sports business to its curriculum, offers sports, gaming, and e-sports business

Delving more, Professor Santosh Kumar Patra, head - Media Entertainment and Sports Management, shared, “25% of the total business classified under experiential business is primarily driven by sports, gaming, live events, and categories allied to these segments. Sports as a sector is not only growing exponentially in India but also growing beyond cricket. As a young sports nation and a new experience-driven category of entertainment business, it requires special knowledge and skill to manage the business. Considering the need of the growing industry trends and after getting inputs from multiple stakeholders including alumni, advisory committee, and industry leaders, we decided to reorient our focus to sports business in India”.