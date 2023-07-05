Online gaming companies to engage with states on gaming rules

The organizations intend to reach out to the governments of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, and Telangana to raise their concerns.
According to a report by ET, online gaming companies are planning to approach state governments to express their concerns about the implementation of gaming rules notified by the Centre earlier this year.
Industry associations, including E-Gaming Federation, All India Gaming Federation, and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, argue that although certain online games are allowed under central rules, states may still choose to ban them. The report mentions that these organizations intend to reach out to the governments of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, and Telangana to raise their concerns.
The e-gaming Federation consists of members from Games24x7 and Junglee Games, while the All India Gaming Federation includes Zupee, GamesKraft, Paytm First Games, and MPL. The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports includes Dream11 and Fantasy Akhada, along with over a dozen fantasy sports startups.
It is reported that gaming companies have already communicated to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that the recently announced central rules on gambling and betting should remain under the jurisdiction of the states, giving them the authority to ban such games.
According to the central rules issued by MeitY in April, real money gaming will be allowed, but online games that involve wagering on outcomes will not be permitted. Additionally, the government has entrusted self-regulatory organizations (SROs), which are expected to be notified soon, with the responsibility of determining what constitutes wagering.