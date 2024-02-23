Run Jetha Run, Eat Goli Eat: Inside TMKOC's gaming universe

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
4000 episodes and 15 years later, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah a.k.a TMKOC has firmly entrenched itself in Indian households. The original television show, its kids’ iteration, and most recently, its venture into gaming have all contributed to its ubiquitous presence.
In September 2023, Neela Film Productions, the production house behind TMKOC, revealed plans to venture into gaming, e-commerce, and animation with its new venture, Neela Mediatech, injecting Rs 24 crore into the initiative and expanding the intellectual property (IP) of the show beyond its traditional production domain.
TMKOC Play is the show’s gaming portal that hosts free-to-play games, cloud-based adventures and blockchain-powered quests. Games like ‘Bhide scooter race’, ‘TMKOC aur hockey’, ‘Bhide pickle delivery’, and ‘Tapu skating adventure’ are based on the show characters.
To amplify its presence, TMKOC Play has also announced their strategic partnership with Reliance Jio Games.
Asit Kumarr Modi, managing director, Neela Film Productions and Neela Mediatech emphasises, “We’re taking the gaming vertical of TMKOC seriously, it is not intended for show promotion.”
He adds that the show has a global reach, resonating with Indians worldwide.
“There was a digital transformation in content and monetisation in 2013-14, and a surge of interest in gaming as well. Our iconic characters like Jethalal, Daya, and Dadaji have become household names, and we aim to build a universe around these characters.”
The volume of advertisements has increased, as advertisers now have the flexibility to promote their products across various modes, ranging from television to digital.
In the future, the show maker aims to incorporate a live-streaming format for its games, aligning with the prevalent trend in the industry.
“Unlike any other TV show in India, we’ve ventured beyond television to provide the joy of gaming alongside fans’ favourite characters while exploring monetisation opportunities,” he mentions.
Challenges
The games are available on Google Play Store on Android and Apple’s App Store on iOS. However, the graphics of games are relatively simplistic as compared to current gaming standards.
Modi says the graphics are simple because children are the primary audience of the show. “We’re gearing up to launch games with more realistic graphics. Currently, we’re in the testing phase as the focus is to establish a dedicated gaming vertical.”
To target the children’s segment, they have also created a show with animated characters on TMKOC which is available on Sony YAY!
To promote the gaming format, the games and animations are also integrated into the show. Examples include scenes where the Tappu Sena can be seen playing these games, or instances where characters mention the name of a game during the show.
With this objective, the show's creators aim to promote it across various platforms.
“My vision is to create a brand of particular characters like Tappu sena, Daya Bhabhi and more. I want this show to be a brand, and I have planned for it since the beginning,” he mentions.
Modi states that they are entering this segment with a focus on leveraging the brand in various ways, recognising the shift in consumption trends in contemporary times.
One challenge faced by the company is the promotion of games across different platforms, which entails substantial costs. In response, the company is actively exploring funding options.
The motivations behind the move
According to Statista, television viewership in India has declined since 2020, measuring an average minute audience (AMA) of approximately 1.47 trillion in 2022.
The surge in viewership in 2020 was attributed to the impact of COVID-19, with people staying at home due to government-imposed restrictions.
The General Entertainment Channel (GEC) ratings have also dropped, and that’s why the media company has decided to foray into the gaming and animation industry.
"This is one of the reasons; GEC ratings have been declining, and appointment viewing is diminishing. However, the audience is now shifting towards digital mediums, leading to increased viewership of the show in that mode," he explained.
According to a 2023 report by Amazon Fire TV Devices, TMKOC has solidified its position as the most voice-searched Indian title on Fire Devices.
Other Indian titles such as Big Boss, Anupama, Ramayan, and CID are also on the list.
He also observed a trend where advertisers are shifting towards diverse platforms. "The volume of advertisements has increased, as advertisers now have the flexibility to promote their products across various modes, ranging from television to digital," he added.
TMKOC is also experiencing brand integrations from external advertisers during the show. For instance, Havells Llyod, an electronics brand, has advertised in the show by placing its products in Gada Electronics, an electronic shop owned by the character Jethalal Gada.
The company is expanding its reach into the educational segment, with plans currently in development.
Additionally, they are strategically diversifying into merchandise development for their characters, aiming to replicate the success achieved by Disney through leveraging content across various formats.