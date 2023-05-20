The gaming industry reacts to Battlegrounds Mobile India's re-launch

The long-awaited return of BGMI after a 10-month hiatus is a much-needed boost for the eSports community in our country. While the game is set to undergo certain changes to ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for users upon its comeback after a trial period, it is encouraging to see the government taking these safety measures for the youth of the country. With eSports getting official recognition from the government and the community adapting well to the absence of BGMI by expanding other titles, we eagerly anticipate the exponential growth that the sector will experience now that the game is back in the picture.