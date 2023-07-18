Xbox owner Microsoft and Sony enter binding deal to keep ‘Call of Duty' on PlayStation

Apprehensions were cast after Microsoft tried to acquire COD parent company Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in ’22.
Microsoft and Sony have entered into a binding agreement to keep ‘Call of Duty’ (COD), a wildly popular first-person shooting game, on the PlayStation, a gaming console Sony makes and markets, for 10 years.
The same duration is part of Microsoft’s deals with Steam, a digital video game store, and Nintendo platforms.
Back in January 2022, Microsoft offered to acquire gaming company and COD parent Activision Blizzard for $69 billion worrying gamers and Sony that Microsoft would make the game exclusive to the Xbox.
COD, as per a Reuters report, could be worth over $26 billion alone.
Microsoft’s acquisition of the gaming company has not reached completion after US regulators filed an antitrust case and tried to block the deal.
However, a judge recently prevented the Federal Trade Commission from temporarily blocking the deal giving hope for the deal to go through.
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority is now the only major wall standing in front of Microsoft’s path to acquire Activision Blizzard.