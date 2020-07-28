A brief history of digital in mainstream advertising

2000–2005

Digital began featuring prominently in the last few slides of every creative presentation.

Until then, all half page ads minus body copy became hoarding layouts, and their vertical adaptions (or adaptations), posters. The digital revolution ensured that the adaptation cycle was extended, resulting in hoardings being resized to banner ads and posters, to skyscraper ads.

Suddenly, ILM and DreamWorks became reference points. There was always an answer to everything that video couldn’t achieve. “We’ll do Flash animation.”

Pop-up advertising was introduced and soon went on to beat Hinglish, MTV-styled execution and we-are-like-this-only humour as the go-to solution for ‘How to crack an idea when you don’t have one’. (“We have a killer idea. We’ll use pop-up ads on Rediff and Yahoo!")

Every client wanted a website. And every website was a digital version of its corporate brochure.