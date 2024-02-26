Advertising is not a one-stop solution: Lessons to learn for Start-ups. Create value inward. 

The cardinal rule in any business to run in the long run is to follow the law of the land it operates. Just by creating high valuation and bringing in high-profile investments is not a solution for your business to be in the run for a long time. Byjus was called in by the officials for flouting several laws of the country, Paytm is facing issues for not following several norms to be followed under RBI rules, Bharatpe is facing issues as its co-founder has been called in by officials for breaking financial laws.