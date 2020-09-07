Ageism in advertising: it’s about the (thin) margins

News portals in India would think nothing of page take-overs, splitting the web page into two – adding all kinds of layers over the reading experience . The most common creative format – the horizontal banner – was a product of offline thinking: vinyl, or cloth banner shape transferred on to the web. On mobile screens, such banners looked awful, though some did try to make it a native mobile experience.

All of this did not ask for any great technical knowledge – just a flair to adapt to a new real estate. Some knowledge of the capabilities of the mobile phone hardware features were required to use them creatively. Accelerometer – used to detect the orientation of the phone, or the location access, could be used for a relevant creative idea. All of it was not rocket science, in any case.