Are brands ready to tackle the transparency, purity and science obsessed consumer?

So here are some of my observations and some extrapolations done in the past which seem to be moving more towards reality. A lot of these brands didn’t just talk about efficacy or purity tests, but actually empowered the consumer to test it for themselves. For instance, litmus tests that let you test the pH balance of the soap in your bathroom (Sebamed) or some sort of purity testing kit that lets you test the milawat levels of that carton of milk in your kitchen (Country Delight). It’s almost like a blend of the rising DIY culture and tech empowerment is changing us into micro-authorities endorsing, accrediting or questioning brands.