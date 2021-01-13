Secret superstars of Sebamed’s ads: the NABL, the pH scale, litmus paper

Also, the closer a product is to our body’s natural state, the better it is for us. The pH of our skin is, usually, somewhere around 5. By advertising a pH of 5.5, Sebamed is telling people that it is more in sync with their skin’s natural state than its less acidic rivals are. Remember, pH is measured on a scale of 0 to 14, where 0 is the acidic end of the spectrum. Which means 7 is the neutral mid-point. If Sebamed is perched at 5.5, it means it falls on the acidic side of the scale. This also means, in its natural state, adult human skin is slightly acidic.