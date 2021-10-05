Beyond binaries: understanding India’s entertainment landscape in the post-pandemic world

In all this, platforms must deal with the uniquely Indian challenge: India just does not know how to pay for content. We have been served 400-plus TV channels at less than Rs 10 per day for a family of five. Paying for content is not so much about the affordability, but about the notion of wanting to pay itself. “Why should I pay if so much is available for free anyway?” How well the streaming giants address this consumer mindset will determine how fast the growth over the next 2-3 years is.