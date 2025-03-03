Big-game marketing: A jackpot or a gamble for brands?

In the marketing world, few events command worldwide attention, such as the recently concluded Super Bowl in North America and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) here in India. These are not merely sporting events; they are cultural phenomena that draw the attention of millions, providing brands with a once-in-a-year opportunity to catch eyeballs and create engagement.

In India, cricket is not a sport—it's an emotion. In terms of its vast reach, the IPL 2024 season alone witnessed a whopping 546 million TV viewers on Star Sports and 620 million digital viewers on JioCinema in 2024 (up 38% from the previous year). With brands competing aggressively for consumer attention, the question is—should all brands dive into big-game marketing, and if so, at what point in their journey?

The appeal of big-game marketing

Marketing in events such as the Super Bowl and IPL offers unprecedented reach with viewers across demographics. Fans' intense passion backs the massive reach, making them suitable platforms for brand storytelling.

The Super Bowl, for example, is renowned for its high-stakes advertising, with a 30-second ad costing up to $8 million (~Rs 65 crore). Likewise, IPL ad prices for 2024 varied between Rs 17–18 lakh for a 10-second spot. This level of investment demands strategic planning to ensure a meaningful impact.

What works (and what doesn’t) in big-game marketing

The most iconic campaigns are more about connection than visibility; they tap into the emotional appeal and cultural relevance of the event. Vodafone's ZooZoo campaign, for instance, which was specifically created for the IPL in India, turned iconic, not only for its ingenuity but also for its true integration with the buzz of the event.

However, big-game advertising isn’t a guaranteed win. Many brands make the mistake of investing heavily without a clear strategy, leading to campaigns that fail to create lasting impact.

The cost of entry is steep, making it imperative for brands to assess whether they have the marketing muscle and brand recall to justify the expenditure. Smaller brands or those in niche markets may find it challenging to see immediate ROI, especially if their product isn’t aligned with the audience’s interests.

Also important is creativity and timing. A timely campaign that is attuned to the sentiment of the audience has the potential to leave a lasting impact. A few brands have managed to tap into emotions—be it humour, nostalgia, or celebrity power—to create recall value. But those that merely bombard product messaging without an interesting narrative tend to lose out in the sea of commercials.

Should your brand take the big-game route?

Whether or not to advertise during marquee events should be aligned with a brand's lifecycle. Established brands with high recall can leverage these platforms for reaffirmation and emotional storytelling.

Challenger or newer brands must consider the risks—alternative digital strategies may provide more cost-efficient engagement before going all-in on big-budget advertising.

For businesses that want to make a strong statement or change perceptions, these platforms offer an unmatched opportunity.

Another important consideration is omnichannel marketing integration. Brands that take advantage of big-game advertising should also consider amplifying their campaign to digital and social media to drive a seamless, multi-touchpoint experience with the audience. Blending traditional advertising with digital advertising can maximise both visibility and conversion.

In conclusion, big-game marketing is not a one-size-fits-all approach. While the reach and impact are undeniable, brands must carefully evaluate the journey they are on, their storytelling ability, and their financial bandwidth before taking the plunge.

For those who do it right, the rewards can be game-changing. However, brands must remember that visibility alone doesn’t guarantee success—relevance, creativity, and strategic alignment with business objectives remain the true markers of impactful marketing.

(Sapna Desai, CMO at ManipalCigna Health Insurance, is a marketing leader with expertise in brand strategy, digital growth, and customer experience. With experience across BFSI, telecom, and education, she has led brand launches, digital transformation, and high-impact campaigns.)