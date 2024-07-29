Boosting brand visibility with cross-device CTV campaigns for the Olympics

Cross-device CTV campaigns integrate advertising efforts across multiple screens while ensuring a seamless and cohesive brand experience, no matter where or how viewers are consuming Olympic content. Technological advancements in CTV advertising now also make it possible for advertisers to sync CTV ads with other connected devices in the same household. This means viewers who watch the Olympics on their smart TVs can be retargeted on their smartphones within the same household and driven to take action, such as installing a CTV app or visiting a product page on an app or mobile web.