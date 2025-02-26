Brand activism 2.0: Taking a stand without losing customers

Gone are the days when a brand could coast on a great jingle and plenty of shimmering advertisements. The consumers today seek something more, something that goes beyond values, action, and a side of social responsibility with a shopping experience.

Advertisment

Welcome to the age of brand activism, where speaking up on issues is both an opportunity and a minefield.

But here’s the catch: brands that tread lightly are labelled performative, while those that take a strong stance risk alienating their audience. So, how do brands take a stand on issues without losing customers (or their minds)? Let's break down the balancing act.

Why activism matters more than ever

Consumers, particularly the younger crowd, expect brands to champion causes that matter to them. A survey by Sprout Social indicates that 70% of consumers believe it is important for brands to take a stand on social issues. The stakes are much higher in India, where the social, environmental, and cultural diversity is vast.

For example, Tata Tea's Jaago Re campaign, the theme of social awakening, caught the attention from voter awareness to workplace harassment; it remained in the minds and hearts of people without overstepping the limit. This is the golden rule: activism works best when it aligns with your brand’s values and customer base.

Picking the right battle: Where some win and others falter

Let’s talk about Surf Excel’s Rang Laaye Sang ad, a celebration of togetherness during Holi. The campaign did just that: its simple power showed the children bridging communal divides—a bold message presented with emotional tact. It sparked conversations, all while being true to the brand ethos of daag achhe hain (stains are good).

On the flip side, Dabur had to pull down a campaign featuring a same-sex couple observing Karwa Chauth after backlash from traditionalists. While some might term it as a bold step in championing inclusivity, the debacle underscores the importance of cultural sensitivity.

Keeping your customers on board

1. Authenticity is everything

Inauthenticity is a dealbreaker. People can smell a fake campaign faster than spotting a stale jalebi. Consider Amul—they frequently criticise societal evils but never seem to go preachy through their witty satirical ads.

2. Find your balance between polarisation

Brands don’t have to play it safe, but they must tread wisely. Consider Burger King India's plant-based Whopper campaign. Instead of alienating meat lovers, it cleverly positioned the product as an option for everyone, creating intrigue rather than division.

Walking the talk

Words alone don’t cut it anymore. Consumers expect brands to practice what they preach. For example, The Body Shop's no-cruelty and sustainability advocacy goes well with its stand on animal rights and environmental conservation.

How to nail the tone: Empathy and humour

Humour can be your best ally—used wisely, it diffuses tension and makes activism more approachable. Fevicol takes an artistic view of the issue of overconsumption through hilarious visuals of overcrowded trucks, not uttering a word of judgement.

The future of brand activism

With growing consumer awareness, activism will continue to play a crucial role. The thrust will probably shift toward deeper commitments in sustainability, inclusivity, and social equity. Emerging technologies, like AI, might play a role in amplifying these causes while ensuring campaigns are personalised and data-driven.

Brand activism isn’t just a trend—it’s a necessity. But as we’ve seen, authenticity, cultural awareness, and the right tone are non-negotiables. The goal is to pick battles that align with your ethos and engage your audience in a meaningful, respectful way.

Because, let’s face it: if you’re going to take a stand, you might as well stand tall.

(Shashwat Das is the Founder of Almond Branding, a leading brand strategy and design consultancy. With a passion for building powerful brands, he specialises in FMCG branding, startup growth, and strategic brand positioning.)