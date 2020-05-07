Brand communication beyond COVID washing

All these present numerous possibilities for brands to create meaningful and impactful relationships with their consumers. Relating these consumer needs with your brands' emotional or social benefits will help (brands) to develop differentiated and on-brand communication, with the intent of making a real and meaningful impact in their (consumers) life.

British Telecom (BT) public service education campaign ‘Beyond Limits: Top Tips on Tech’ is a great example. Informed by Google trends, the campaign provides daily tips to consumers on how to get the most from technology with themes ranging from using WhatsApp features to keeping children safe online. It's also very much in line with BT’s positioning as a ‘national enabler’.