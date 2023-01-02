Brands in a Brandless world

First off, the idea of the 'Basics' as brand. When ones needs a stapler, one need a stapler. The emotional hook, line and sinker that one would associate with a brand seems unnecessary when all one needs is a steadfast paper fastener. Amazon Basics seems to have caught on to this idea. Rather than investing the energy and resources required in creating brands for myriad products, Amazon Basics offers a simple value proposition. Great quality at a great price. Of course, the brand that plays a role here is Amazon itself, and brings its might to bear upon the humblest of products one might buy.