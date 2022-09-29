Causevertising: Are brands getting it wrong?

I agree, owning a cause is not easy for any brand. While consumers do prefer a brand that has ethics built into its DNA and regularly works for the upliftment of the downtrodden, the brands have not found it easy to make it happen. Purpose is the new buzzword and many brands want to build a purpose (into the brand). Yet, a purpose that has shades of societal responsibility and what consumers believe is true, is hard to build and sustain.