Chhota packet, bada problem: a look at low unit packs

Typically, the cost of producing LUPs is higher per unit (kg/ml, etc.) than larger packs. The cost of packaging is more; the production process is less efficient. In an ideal world, the higher costs would be offset by higher pricing. Unfortunately, the LUP segment is also driven by rigid pricing. Most LUPs are priced at convenient coinages – Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and so on. Unlike large packs, it becomes very difficult to increase LUP prices, unless all the competitors do it together (and that’s rare and possibly illegal).