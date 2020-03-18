Consuming the Consumer Conundrum

Shiv Sethuraman, former adman who now runs 'The New Business', a business acquisition firm, reminded us of the FMCG roots of the term ‘consumer’. He said, “...the word consumer is a hangover from the time when FMCG companies dominated marketing thinking and vocabulary. And when consumption indices were used to measure uptake. As practioners, we also made a distinction between consumers and buyers/shoppers (kids versus moms who buy for them, for example). As we have transitioned into the online world, most people ‘use’ a platform or service (I am an Amazon user or an Uber user or even an Apple user), so ‘user’ might well be the most applicable term. Having said that, a Bournvita user still sounds strange… a rose by any other name, I suppose!”