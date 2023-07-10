Content is key in the digital age

The emergence of social media and digital transformation, have changed the entire landscape of communication, and creativity has always been the way out of crisis. The communication industry, be it media or advertising or PR, has gone through a radical shift with the availability of data, analytics, and wider reach of the Internet and growth of smartphones. There is a sea change in a campaign’s planning and media mix – both digital and traditional approaches intertwined into each other – or as they call it, ‘integrated communication’.