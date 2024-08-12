Content that sparks conversation: How brands can connect emotionally with their audience

As a seasoned observer and participant in this industry for over two decades, I’ve closely monitored the evolving content consumption habits of digital audiences, particularly Indian audiences. Content consumption has evolved from a handful of broadcast channels to a vast, personalized digital landscape. Yet, at the heart of it all lies our enduring love for stories. Indians are inherently emotional, with a voracious appetite for entertainment. We'll happily sift through countless mundane reels in search of a single, captivating narrative. And unapologetically it feels good, always. This innate hunger for stories is a powerful force, and it's clear that brands that understand the art of storytelling foster deeper connections, driving loyalty and advocacy.