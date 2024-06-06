Crafting a seriously unforgettable visual identity

We receive a lot of calls from startups asking if we could help them with branding. However, a closer look reveals a common misconception - many equate branding or visual identity solely with a logo. It's like ordering a single dish at a buffet – there's so much more to savour!

In the thrilling world of branding, where colours mingle, fonts flirt, and icons party, logos are like VIPs. But, the party doesn't end there. Let me take you on a wild ride through the branding jungle, where we don't just make logos; we create love affairs with brands.