How the D2C mindset reshapes omni channel revenue strategies for brands in India

Brands which have a 1000-1500 AOV know they cannot breach the 100 crore revenue mark online, other brands adjust for it accordingly, however, the biggest play is understanding how to go offline basis category nuance- if you are a mattress manufacturer having own outlet or featuring in multi-brand outlets might make sense given the high ticket size however if you are a snack brand then a pop-up store in a mall might not be a sustainable solution and hence the age-old family grocery/kirana store will be the GTM.