Decoding ONDC: 5 ways in which it will pave the way for future

Since ONDC plans on achieving population-scale penetration, it will need to be well supported by UPI, fintechs and banks. Additionally, there will be a larger need for B2B payment gateways to support merchant-to-merchant payments.

With an exponential rise in UPI transactions being projected, there will be a greater need for reconciliation frameworks to reduce audit frequency, inventory management and accounting - all being the services that fintechs offer. By providing credit to the sellers, financial institutions such as banks, can draw synergies from the budding network of ONDC.