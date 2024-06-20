Drenched with meaning: Leveraging monsoon opportunities

Participation with flair: Monsoon can provide a means to participate in the demands of the season with flair. Anthropologists refer to a “this is going on culture” as events, occasions, and seasons that we all ‘consume’ or relate to in different ways. Participation in these can be a bridge of empathy, which is noticed and appreciated by consumers.

Notes of inspiration, credible advice, enhanced services, thoughtful alerts, effective outreach to underserved needs, neighbourhood support, sponsorships, and artistic collaborations - choosing timely, consistent behaviours around these cues, small yet significant ways to build a direct connection with the buying public, rising to meet the opportunities the monsoon provides.