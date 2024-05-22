Embracing new age marketing: Redefining fintech strategies for the digital era

Traditional marketing tactics, such as billboards, TV commercials, and print ads, no longer hold the same sway they once did. Today's consumers are inundated with information and have become adept at tuning out conventional advertising.

In response, fintech companies are embracing New Age marketing techniques that leverage the power of digital platforms, social media, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics to engage and captivate their audience. Notably, banks have started launching customer-first technology app platforms like Indie (IndusInd Bank), Kotak 811 (Kotak Mahindra Bank), and YONO (State Bank of India).