Embracing new age marketing: Redefining fintech strategies for the digital era

Our guest author explores how New Age marketing in fintech leverages AI, social media, and personalisation to engage digitally savvy consumers effectively.
In the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology (fintech), staying ahead requires more than just innovative products and services. It demands a fresh approach to marketing that resonates with today's digitally empowered consumers.
Welcome to the era of New Age marketing in fintech, where traditional strategies meet cutting-edge technologies to create immersive, personalised, and data-driven experiences. Gone are the days when traditional banks used to rely solely on direct marketing techniques.
Traditional marketing tactics, such as billboards, TV commercials, and print ads, no longer hold the same sway they once did. Today's consumers are inundated with information and have become adept at tuning out conventional advertising.
In response, fintech companies are embracing New Age marketing techniques that leverage the power of digital platforms, social media, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics to engage and captivate their audience. Notably, banks have started launching customer-first technology app platforms like Indie (IndusInd Bank), Kotak 811 (Kotak Mahindra Bank), and YONO (State Bank of India).
One of the hallmarks of New Age marketing in fintech is its emphasis on personalisation. By harnessing the vast amount of data available, companies can create highly targeted campaigns tailored to individual preferences, behaviours, and needs.
From personalised email offers to custom-tailored financial advice, this level of personalisation fosters stronger connections with customers and enhances brand loyalty. Fintech brands like ET Money, Grow, Jupiter, FairMoney, and Branch have been leading on this front, providing personalised experiences.
Social media has emerged as a potent force in the marketing arsenal of fintech companies. Platforms like YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram offer unparalleled opportunities to connect with customers, share valuable content, and humanise brands.
By actively engaging with followers, responding to inquiries, and participating in relevant conversations, fintech firms can cultivate a vibrant online community and position themselves as thought leaders in the industry. Influencer-led content is being effectively utilised by many leading apps, such as Cred and Credit Karma, to create consideration in the marketing funnel.
Artificial intelligence is revolutionising marketing in fintech by enabling companies to automate repetitive tasks, analyse vast datasets, and deliver hyper-targeted messaging at scale. AI-powered chatbots provide instant customer support and assistance, while predictive analytics algorithms help identify trends and anticipate customer needs.
With digital fintech apps using AI for decision-making, it is now a marketing wave being driven by this technology. Platforms like Glance (InMobi) are aiding fintech brands in harnessing the power of AI in this new era.
In the digital age, content is king, and fintech companies are investing heavily in content marketing strategies to educate, inform, and engage their audience. From blog posts and whitepapers to podcasts and webinars, valuable content serves as a powerful tool for building brand authority, generating leads, and nurturing customer relationships.
Investment platforms like INDmoney, Angel One, Zerodha, Grow, and lending apps like Cred, Slice, StashFin, and KreditBee have been using content marketing as a primary element in their marketing strategy.
While New Age marketing offers tremendous opportunities for fintech companies, it also comes with its fair share of regulatory challenges. Striking the right balance between innovation and compliance is essential to building trust and credibility with customers.
Fintech marketers must stay abreast of evolving regulations, adhere to industry standards, and implement robust data privacy measures to safeguard sensitive information. With the impending end of first-party data and the shift towards cookie-less marketing, innovations will be necessary to prioritise loyalty and customer retention.
As the fintech landscape continues to evolve, embracing new-age marketing strategies is essential for staying ahead of the curve. By leveraging personalisation, social media, AI, and content marketing, companies can create meaningful connections with customers, drive engagement, and foster brand loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.
With creativity, innovation, and a deep understanding of their audience, fintech marketers can chart a course towards sustained growth and success in the digital era.
(Our guest author is Prateek Pathak, VP and Head of Marketing, Brand and Performance at Stashfin.)