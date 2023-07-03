Embracing the new role that brands must play

The same is true of brands. When we have a strong functional, emotional and moral connection with a brand – when this brand delivers exceptional products, unequalled experiences, and acts with uncompromising integrity – we want to spend more time with that brand. We want it to succeed. And, we want it to play a bigger role in our lives. We’re also more likely to trust them as they enter new spaces. We welcome them to ask, what else can I do for you?