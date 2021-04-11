For long agencies used to see the concept of celebrities in ads as some sort of impurity. Something that’s constraining the creative and bastardising the output. While there were many advertising guys who used to be condescending to the idea of using a celebrity in an ad, there were also a good bunch of advertising writers who were nailing it. From Yella Ok Cool Drink Yaake with Upendra, to SRK wearing wig and doing a Sachin, Aamir killing it with multiple avatars for Tanda Matlab Coco-Cola, to all the Makemytrip campaigns with Alia & Ranveer.