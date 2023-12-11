From sustainability to personalisation: Packaging design trends in 2024

Our guest author navigates the evolving landscape of packaging design, spotlighting the 2024 trends that redefine consumer-brand connections.
As we step into the year 2024, the world of packaging design is poised to undergo a captivating transformation. More than a mere protective shell for products, packaging design has evolved into an art form, a storytelling medium, and a vital connection point with consumers.
Here, we delve into the packaging design trends that are poised to reshape the industry and elevate the consumer experience in the upcoming year.
Sustainable packaging
In an era where environmental awareness is paramount, sustainable packaging takes centre stage in design trends. Brands are increasingly embracing eco-friendly materials, pioneering innovative recycling solutions, and reducing unnecessary packaging.
In 2024, anticipate witnessing even more ingenious and sustainable packaging designs. These designs not only resonate with eco-conscious consumers but also mirror a brand's dedication to sustainability.
Prioritising safety and hygiene
An additional noteworthy trend is the heightened emphasis on safety and hygiene in packaging design, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased consumer awareness.
This trend includes features such as tamper-evident seals, contactless or minimal-touch packaging, antimicrobial coatings, and user-friendly designs to minimise the risk of contamination during product handling.
Smart packaging
Packaging has evolved far beyond its traditional role as a static container. Augmented Reality (AR) and interactive packaging designs are rapidly gaining prominence.
Consumers can now unlock immersive digital experiences that complement the physical product through the simple act of scanning a QR code or using a mobile app.
Moreover, Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is making its mark on packaging design. With a mere tap of a smartphone, consumers can access product information, track freshness, and even place reorders.
This integration not only enriches the consumer experience but also provides invaluable data to brands for enhancing product development and marketing strategies.
Personalisation and limited edition packaging
The desire for unique, personalised experiences is growing among consumers. Brands are responding to this by offering limited edition and personalised packaging.
Whether it involves incorporating a customer's name, tailoring the packaging for a specific event or offering a discount, this trend adds a personal touch to the brand-consumer relationship, fostering loyalty and connection.
Vintage and retro revival
Nostalgia is a powerful marketing tool. In 2024, we are witnessing a resurgence of vintage and retro packaging designs. Brands are tapping into the aesthetics of bygone eras to evoke emotions, trigger memories, and connect with consumers on a deeper level.
These designs not only celebrate the past but also bring a sense of timelessness to modern products.
In addition to these trends, packaging design in 2024 is delving into unconventional shapes and materials. Brands are experimenting with unique structures and textures to stand out on the shelf. This trend challenges conventional norms and encourages designers to push the boundaries of what packaging can be.
Packaging design in 2024 will be characterised by sustainability, innovation, personalization, and a nostalgic nod. Brands that embrace these emerging trends are not just packaging products; they are fostering connections and etching a lasting impression on consumers.
As we journey forward, these trends are set to redefine the very art of packaging, leaving an indelible mark on the world of design.
(Our guest author is Harnish Shah, Founder and CEO of 3 Minds Digital)