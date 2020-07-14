Goddess Hygieia is the only deity we need to worship in 2020

Zbigniew Bela, director of the Pharmacy Museum, Cracow, Poland, writes in a 2012 article titled ‘Hygieia, goddess and pharmacy’s It girl’, on pharmaceutical-journal.com, “Throughout the Middle Ages until the 15th or the 16th century, no representations of Hygieia are found… However, in the 17th century, when the Roman Catholic church had lost a considerable part of its influence to the Protestant Church, representations of pagan Hygieia as the goddess of health reappeared… In short, between the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 20th century, Hygieia was in vogue.”