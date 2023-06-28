How brands can prove their commitment to advocacy during Pride Month

It is essential for brands to move beyond the traditional and mundane rainbow flags, and one-month commitments, says our guest author.
With the magnanimous impact of social media in this day and age, and with the society evolving towards active conversations regarding ‘pride’, an increasing number of brands have emerged as allies, honouring and celebrating the community during Pride Month (June). Even with these vibrant and evident displays of support, scepticism has made its way through – with audiences questioning the authenticity of these actions.
It sprouts from the observation that this show of support often emerges solely in the fleeting month of June. To forge a meaningful and true bond with the LGBTQIA+ community, brands must go beyond surface-level actions to leave a meaningful impact. The essence lies in not exhibiting rainbows adorning logos, but conscious and consistent communication of an empathetic and outspoken ethos that is visible to all, regardless of the occasion or time of the year.
Authentic storytelling: going beyond stereotypes
Brands must foster an authentic understanding of the diverse stories that thrive within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. This requires an unwavering effort to listen, learn and engage in meaningful dialogue with the community, embracing the mosaic of experiences that define each individual, their journeys as well as struggles. By amplifying such voices, brands can shed light on the nuances that shape the collective narrative, surpassing superficial gestures to embrace genuine empathy and understanding.
Redefining campaign strategies: raw and unfiltered
In order to make a meaningful impact, brands need to move away from superficial campaigns that merely display rainbow flags. In this day and age, it is key for brands to truly understand the depth of the community and the various facets that make ‘pride’ and its celebration.
To implement their commitment to advocacy, brands can redefine their campaign strategies to be raw, authentic and unfiltered, while also acknowledging that LGBTQIA+ creators don’t belong to a specific category or genre, but are present despite the content topics they target.
Collaborative creativity
Collaboration is key to creating impactful campaigns. By involving creators in the creative process, brands can ensure that their campaigns are authentic and representative of the community. These efforts also help build trust and foster long-lasting relationships with the community. Brands that engage in meaningful collaborations are able to successfully demonstrate their support and commitment to inclusivity, diversity and advocacy beyond Pride Month.
Advocacy and actions
Authenticity is key for brands to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, and there’s no better way to achieve this than by continual advocacy for the community. Organisations can achieve this by not just acknowledging Pride Month, but also taking relevant actions to reflect the same, all throughout the year.
Examples of such actions include using their social and digital platforms to drive LGBTQIA+ reforms within the country, to collaborate with members from the community and organisations to provide them support in various aspects that may be needed, to drive awareness about the spectrum in general and address stigmas/biases as well as vocally acknowledge and aid LGBTQIA+ own businesses.
Educating the masses: beyond the rainbow flag
Actions, as they say, speak louder than words. It’s essential for brands to acknowledge that the LGBTQIA+ community is more than just a rainbow flag. The younger generations, particularly the Gen Z and millennials, are leading the path towards inclusivity and equality. Brands must translate their professed support into tangible, impactful initiatives that empower the community beyond Pride Month’s resplendent stage.
This entails educating the masses through social and digital campaigns, providing a deeper understanding of LGBTQIA+ issues, and celebrating the diversity within the community. By doing so, they can foster greater acceptance and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals as well as lead by example.
Amplifying voices
A genuine commitment to true equality and diversity every day, amplification of queer voices and experiences, and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all is vital in showing authentic support for the community. Brands should strive to be real allies, supporting the community, not just when the occasion demands, but when it’s truly needed.
An excellent example of a brand demonstrating its commitment to advocacy is Pinterest India’s first-ever Pride Week campaign – ‘Pride, Pyaar aur Pinterest’. This campaign aims to be conscious that the LGBTQIA+ community encompasses not only those who identify within the spectrum, but also their strongest allies. The campaign features six individual and powerful stories, showcasing diverse perspectives and experiences. This approach not only celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, but also encourages allies to stand up for equality, inclusivity and diversity.
It is essential for brands to move beyond the traditional and mundane rainbow flags, and one-month commitments. It’s time for year-round, meaningful actions that truly celebrate the community. By doing so, brands can contribute to a more inclusive society, where diversity is the new normal and everyone is defined not by their preferences or gender, but by who they truly are.
(Our guest author is Mrunali Dedhia, vice president, Chtrbox.)