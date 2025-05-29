How image search is transforming omnichannel shopping

Often, when I visit a store, I find a product I like—maybe a pair of sneakers, a stylish jacket, or a trendy bag.

But before making a purchase, I want to be sure I’m getting the best deal. So, I take out my phone, open Google Lens, and scan the item. Within seconds, the exact product appears online, along with its price across different websites.

Sometimes, it even shows me similar products from other brands, giving me more choices in terms of price, style, and availability.

This quick image-based search has entirely changed the way I shop. It connects my in-store experience with what’s available online—turning a physical shopping moment into a seamless omnichannel journey.

Instead of relying solely on what’s in front of me in the store, I can:

● Compare prices between online and offline stores

● Find the same product on different e-commerce platforms

● Discover alternative brands offering similar styles

And I’m not alone in using this feature. This feature is also available on Amazon, Myntra, and other similar online marketplaces to help users search for products using images.

What is image search?

Image search lets users find product information by simply taking or uploading a photo—no need to type anything. When someone scans an item using tools like Google Lens, they can instantly see:

● The exact same product is available online

● Prices across different websites

● Similar styles or alternatives from other brands

● Customer reviews, ratings, and availability

AI-based product recognition powers this technology, shaping the future of omnichannel retail. Whether shoppers are browsing in-store or online, they expect one smooth, connected experience—and image search makes that possible. It helps users discover, compare, and choose products in just a few seconds.

How do consumers use image search today?

Consumers no longer have to limit themselves to what they see in-store. A simple image scan can now reveal:

● Better prices on the same product

● More colours or sizes that may not be available in-store

● Similar designs from other brands with different pricing or styles

● Product availability across platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Meesho, and others

According to the Digital 2025 Global Overview Report, 25–28% of users already use image search to make smarter purchase decisions. And the number is growing rapidly.

How image search works—and why brands can’t ignore it?

Imagine walking into a store, spotting a jacket you love, and wondering if you can get a better deal online.

Instead of typing a long product name into Google, you simply open Google Lens, scan the jacket, and instantly see where else it’s available—along with prices, reviews, and even similar styles. That’s the power of image search.

Different platforms now offer this seamless experience:

● Google Lens lets users scan real-world products and instantly find them online.

● Amazon allows image-based search to help shoppers find exact matches or close alternatives.

● Myntra and Meesho enable users to upload a photo and discover similar fashion items in their catalogues.

As more shoppers turn to images instead of keywords, brands that rely solely on SEO or paid ads may lose visibility. Image search puts the customer in control—they can compare products across sites, check prices, and explore other options in seconds.

To stay relevant in this visual-first world, brands must take action:

● Optimise product catalogues for platforms like Google Merchant Centre

● Use high-quality, original product images from different angles

● Keep pricing consistent across all channels

● Write clear, informative product descriptions

Image search is not just a trend—it’s how people shop today. And brands that adapt will be the ones that show up, stand out, and get chosen.

What can brands do to stay visible in image search?

As more shoppers use image searches to compare and discover products, brands need to make sure they are easy to find and stand out visually. Here are five key steps for getting it right:

● Optimise roduct catalogues for Google Merchant Centre: Make sure your product listings are high quality, accurate, and meet Google's guidelines. This helps your products show up in search results more often.

● Use high-quality images: Upload multiple clear, high-resolution images from different angles. Avoid using generic or stock photos—original visuals help your brand stand out.

● Ensure image uniqueness: Use image-checking tools to make sure your photos aren’t reused elsewhere. Unique images improve your visibility in image-based search results.

● Standardise pricing: Keep your product prices consistent across all platforms. Shoppers can easily compare prices, and significant differences can reduce trust.

● Write clear product descriptions: Support your images with simple, accurate descriptions. Mention details like size, colour, material, and style to help shoppers quickly understand the product.

Final words

Image search is no longer a niche feature. It's becoming a key part of how consumers browse, compare, and buy. The lines between online and offline shopping are blurring, giving rise to a true omnichannel experience.

Brands that understand how to connect these touchpoints—through tools like image search—will earn more trust, boost engagement, and drive sales.

By optimising product images, improving catalogue quality, and maintaining consistency across platforms, brands can ensure they stay visible and competitive in this new landscape.

The future of shopping is visual. Brands that understand and prepare for this shift will stay ahead.

(Our guest author, Saurabh Agrawal, is the CEO of DAiOM, a consulting firm helping brands grow omni-channel with the use of analytics and growth marketing. In the past, has worked in CXO roles with American Express, Lenskart, and Tata Group.)