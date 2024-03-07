How new young cricketers are giving brands an option for brand endorsements? Jaiswal and Jurel the new entrants

Around the cricketing landscape, we are witnessing some young talented players popping up both in India and in international cricket. The recent series which is still underway where India is ahead in the series has found two gems in the Indian cricket. The two gems are Yashaswi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel who have played some fascinating test cricket and who are here to stay in the long run. This has also allowed brands to look at the new gems for their brand endorsements. They are fresh faces and we see brands keep looking for fresh and young faces to be top of mind when it comes to their communication strategy.