How nostalgia is no longer authentic

For a whole host of factors, authenticity is facing an existential crisis, thereby impacting the continuity of legacies and the sustainability of good taste. In this world of Generative AI and ChatGPT, there is a sincere need to get comfortable, once again, with the real and truthful. Actually, as a guardrail against the culture of counterfeit that is now threatening to become endemic, driven by the greed to perform quickly and earn irrationally.